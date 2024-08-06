NA Body Unanimously Elected MNA Rana Qasim Noon As Its Chairman
Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2024 | 10:21 PM
The National Assembly's Special Committee on Kashmir in its meeting held here on Tuesday unanimously elected Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, MNA as its Chairman
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) The National Assembly's Special Committee on Kashmir in its meeting held here on Tuesday unanimously elected Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, MNA as its Chairman.
The election was conducted by Advisor (Legislation) Muhammad Mushtaq, Additional Secretary (Committees) Syed Jawad Murtaza Naqvi and Joint Secretary (Committees) Syed Haseen Raza Zaidi, said a press release.
Advisor (Legislation), National Assembly Secretariat Muhammad Mushtaq welcomed the Committee Members and described the procedure for election of the Chairman under rule 216 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007.
Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, MNA/Member proposed the name of Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, MNA, as Chairman of the Committee and seconded by all the members of the Committee. Accordingly, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, MNA, was unanimously elected as Chairman of the Special Committee on Kashmir.
The Advisor (Legislation) congratulated the newly elected Chairman on behalf of the NAs Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Secretary General National Assembly and assured him full support from the Secretariat for effective and efficient functioning of the Committee.
The Chairman expressed his gratitude to the members for posing confidence on him and assured them to run the business of the Committee with consensus.
The members while appreciating views of the Chairman assured him their fullest support. Dr. Tariq Fazal Ch and Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar, MNAs/Chief Whips congratulated the newly elected Chairman and extend their support for the Committee.
The meeting was attended by MNAs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf Zaman, Muhammad Azhar Khan Leghari, Muhammad Raza Hayat Harraj, Rana Mubashir Iqbal, Wajiha Qamar, Asad Alam Niazi, Syed Javed Ali Shah Jillani, Sharmila Sahiba Faruqui Hashaam, Fatch Ullah Khan, Nawabzada Iftikhar Ahmed Khan Babar, Sadiq Iftikhar, Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema, Shehryar Khan Afridi, Khurram Shahzad Virk, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi and Muhammad Usman Badini. Dr. Tariq Fazal Ch. MNA/Chief Whip (Ruling Party) and Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar, MNA/Chief Whip (Opposition) were also present besides the senior officers of the National Assembly Secretariat.
