NA body unanimously passes Superior Courts (Courts Dress and Mode of Address) Order (repeal) Bill, 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice Wednesday unanimously passed the Superior Courts (Courts Dress and Mode of Address) Order (Repeal) Bill, 2019 (Government Bill) after detailed deliberations.

The meeting of the committee chaired by Riaz Fityana was of the opinion that the judiciary should have the right to decide about their dress code.

Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farough Naseem briefed the committee that former President General Zia-ul-Haq had issued an order in 1980 that the dress code of judiciary should be decided by the Federal government. An ordinance in this regard would be presented soon.

Statement of Objects and Reasons says Article 191 and 202 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan empower, Supreme court and High Court to make rules regulating its own practice and procedure. Therefore, the matter relating to Court dress and mode of address to judges may be regulated by the Superior Courts.

Syed Naveed Qamar strongly opposed issuance of ordinance and asked the minister to table a bill, Pakistan Peoples Party would support the bill.

Chairman Riaz Fityana urged making legislation after evolving consensus with the opposition. A Parliamentarian committee should be constituted having the representation of all parties for evolving consensus between opposition and the government for making necessary legislation as the process is virtually stalled for a year, giving bad name to the parliament.

� � � The Committee considered the Bill "The Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Section 4) (Government Bill)" and "The Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Section 7) (Government Bill)" at request of the Ministry Committee deferred the Bill still next meeting.

The Committee re-considered the Bill "The Family Court (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Amendment in Article 10) (Moved by Syed Javed Hassnain MNA)"after detail deliberations, the Committee recommends that the Bill may not be passed by the Assembly however Ministry ensured that the object of the Bill will be incorporated through the relevant Rules.

The Committee considered the Bill, "The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Article 31) (Moved by Faheem Khan, MNA)".The committee deferred the same till next meeting due to non availability of the mover.

Members/MNAs/Movers Atta Ullah, LalChand, Muhammad Farooq Azam Malik, Ms. Kishwar Zehra, Ms. Malika Ali Bukhari, Malik Muhammad Ehsan Ullah Tiwana, Agha Hassan Baloch, Sher Ali Arbab Syed Hussain Tariq, Ms. Nafeesa Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar Ms. Aliya Kamran and Syed Javed Hassnain, attended the meeting besides the Minister for Law and Justice senior officers from the Ministry of Law and Justice with their staff.