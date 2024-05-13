NA Budget Session To Commence On June 6
Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2024 | 08:45 PM
Speaker of National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Monday chaired a meeting to discuss the current and upcoming budget sessions of the National Assembly and it was decided that the budget session would commence on June 6
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Speaker of National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Monday chaired a meeting to discuss the current and upcoming budget sessions of the National Assembly and it was decided that the budget session would commence on June 6.
The meeting was attended by parliamentary leaders representing various parties in the house.
It was further decided that the current session of the National Assembly would continue until May 17.
The meeting focused on the formation of standing committees and the finance committee of the assembly.
Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, along with members including Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, Malik Aamir Dogar, Syed Amin-ul Haque, Noor Alam Khan, Gul Asghar Khan, Riaz Fatyana, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Bilal Azhar Kayani, and others were present in the meeting.
Recent Stories
DC visits examination center
Zaman Park violence: LHC confirms interim bail of PTI founder
Drug peddler gets nine-year imprisonment
WASA blames HESCO conducted power outages for water shortage in Hyderabad
Advisor to Federal Ombudsman directs govt departments to address public complain ..
KP CM for allocation of funds in ADP 2024-25 for all sectors
DPO chairs crime meeting
Summer semester at SAU to commence from May 20
Tennis: Rome Open results
Authorities directed to make all-out efforts to provide relief to citizens
Survivors hunt for the missing days after Afghanistan floods
India vote resumes with Kashmir poised to oppose Modi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC visits examination center15 minutes ago
-
Zaman Park violence: LHC confirms interim bail of PTI founder15 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler gets nine-year imprisonment19 minutes ago
-
WASA blames HESCO conducted power outages for water shortage in Hyderabad19 minutes ago
-
Advisor to Federal Ombudsman directs govt departments to address public complaints promptly23 minutes ago
-
KP CM for allocation of funds in ADP 2024-25 for all sectors23 minutes ago
-
DPO chairs crime meeting30 minutes ago
-
Summer semester at SAU to commence from May 2030 minutes ago
-
Authorities directed to make all-out efforts to provide relief to citizens30 minutes ago
-
Father, daughter-in-law murdered by unknown gunman16 minutes ago
-
PFA cracks down on fake beverages, seizes 1,100 Liters16 minutes ago
-
MCL removed 948 encroachments last week16 minutes ago