NA budget session to commence on June 6

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Speaker of National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Monday chaired a meeting to discuss the current and upcoming budget sessions of the National Assembly and it was decided that the budget session would commence on June 6.

The meeting was attended by parliamentary leaders representing various parties in the house.

It was further decided that the current session of the National Assembly would continue until May 17.

The meeting focused on the formation of standing committees and the finance committee of the assembly.

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, along with members including Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, Malik Aamir Dogar, Syed Amin-ul Haque, Noor Alam Khan, Gul Asghar Khan, Riaz Fatyana, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Bilal Azhar Kayani, and others were present in the meeting.