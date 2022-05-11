UrduPoint.com

NA Business Advisory Committee Meets

Published May 11, 2022

NA Business Advisory Committee meets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :A meeting of the House Business Advisory Committee of the National Assembly was held under the chairmanship of Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf in Parliament House on Wednesday.

The Calendar of the sessions of the Assembly for the ongoing parliamentary year and business of the House for the current session of the National Assembly came under discussion, said a press release.

The Committee decided to continue the current session till May 20. It was further decided that the apart from taking up Question Hour, calling attention notices, legislation ready to be taken up by the house, issues of public importance would be discussed.

Fateha for the soul of the late MNA Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan, a former member of the Business Advisory Committee was also offered.

The Committee Members felicitated Raja Pervez Ashraf on assuming the post of Speaker National Assembly.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani, Federal Ministers Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Khurram Dastgir Khan, Syed Naveed Qamar, Shazia Marri, Members of National Assembly Khalid Hussain Magsi, Dr. Fehmida Mirza, Shahida Akhtar Ali, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Sabir Hussain Qaim Khani and Chaudhry Birjees Tahir.

