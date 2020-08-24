NA business advisory committee to meet on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser will chair meeting of the Business Advisory Committee at Parliament House here on Monday.

The committee will discuss the business of the house to be transacted during the 25th session of the National Assembly.

Federal ministers, chief whip PTI and representatives of all the parliamentary parties in the National Assembly will attend the meeting as members.