UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NA Business Advisory Committee To Meet On Monday

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 12:00 AM

NA business advisory committee to meet on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser will chair meeting of the Business Advisory Committee at Parliament House here on Monday.

The committee will discuss the business of the house to be transacted during the 25th session of the National Assembly.

Federal ministers, chief whip PTI and representatives of all the parliamentary parties in the National Assembly will attend the meeting as members.

Related Topics

National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Business Parliament All

Recent Stories

World Muslim Communities Council organises virtual ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Police officer participates in analysis, pub ..

2 hours ago

Pediatric intensive care unit launched in Dubai Ho ..

2 hours ago

104th open auto plates auction in Dubai brings in ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19 response: Dubai Customs ensures continuit ..

3 hours ago

Conference on &#039;Role of Women in Fostering Val ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.