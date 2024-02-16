NA Can Be Convened Within 21 Days Of Polling Date: Constitutional Expert
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2024 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Constitutional experts here Friday said that first session of the National Assembly (NA) could be convened within 21 days of the polling date for oath-taking of the newly elected members.
Talking to APP, Barrister Syed Noman Bokhari said that constitution of Pakistan has given powers to the President to convene the new National Assembly session on any date between February 22-28, 2024 for oath-taking.
After oath taking ceremony, he said that national assembly elects speaker and deputy speaker for five years term and later the leader of the House ie Prime Minister.
Barrister Noman said that a simple majority was required to form a government in centre and four provinces of Pakistan.
He said formation of the governments in Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakthunkhwa and Balcohistan are easy however, the lawmakers of national assembly needs to look above party politics and sit together for broad based coalition government.
He said made it clear that the President did not have any power to invite a person or a party for the formation of government, adding the President represented the federation after the 18th constitutional amendment.
Barrister Noman said Pakistan was confronted to several challenges including shabby economy and a single political party could not address it.
He said the coalition government was best solution after 2024 election to address all the challenges including economy, climate change, poverty and illiteracy and carry ship of democracy forward.
The Election Commission of Pakistan was bound to issue official results within 14 days of the holding of the general elections, he said.
He said an agitation in streets or blocking of roads were no solution to the election related problems and asked the losing candidates to approach Election Tribunals for addressing their grievances.
APP/fam
Recent Stories
Naseem Shah to Bowl Over Tech Enthusiasts as the new Face of TECNO SPARK 20 Seri ..
Sania’s new pictures leave fans, followers in awe
Pakistan Railways decides to restore Akbar Bugti Express from Quetta to Lahore
PSL season 9 all set to start tomorrow; check matches’ schedule
PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United to lock horns tomorrow
PHC grants bail to PTI’s nominee for PM office Omar Ayub Khan in 24 cases
Bajwa, Faiz reject Maulana Fazl claims about No-confidence move against Imran Kh ..
Private operators to start booking for Hajj from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2024
Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for Feb 16
Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhtar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pesco notifies power shutdown2 minutes ago
-
KPRA Director General acknowledges World Bank-funded initiatives2 minutes ago
-
Awareness seminar on Punjab Ombudsman's services2 minutes ago
-
Two killed, three injured in Karachi road accident3 minutes ago
-
CTP devises traffic advisory plan for PSL22 minutes ago
-
Expert expresses concern over youth's mental health22 minutes ago
-
KP Forest dept involves students in plantation of of 12mn saplings this spring32 minutes ago
-
President directs Rs3.46 mln payment to heirs of two insurance policyholders32 minutes ago
-
Mayor Sukkur reviews ongoing renovation work33 minutes ago
-
Hue and cry over fake forms 45 unwarranted: Marriyum42 minutes ago
-
Arts college win the basketball from Boys Degree college Larkana42 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's envoy in Brussels holds E-Khuli Kutchehri43 minutes ago