NA Can Be Convened Within 21 Days Of Polling Date: Constitutional Expert

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2024 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Constitutional experts here Friday said that first session of the National Assembly (NA) could be convened within 21 days of the polling date for oath-taking of the newly elected members.

Talking to APP, Barrister Syed Noman Bokhari said that constitution of Pakistan has given powers to the President to convene the new National Assembly session on any date between February 22-28, 2024 for oath-taking.

After oath taking ceremony, he said that national assembly elects speaker and deputy speaker for five years term and later the leader of the House ie Prime Minister.

Barrister Noman said that a simple majority was required to form a government in centre and four provinces of Pakistan.

He said formation of the governments in Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakthunkhwa and Balcohistan are easy however, the lawmakers of national assembly needs to look above party politics and sit together for broad based coalition government.

He said made it clear that the President did not have any power to invite a person or a party for the formation of government, adding the President represented the federation after the 18th constitutional amendment.

Barrister Noman said Pakistan was confronted to several challenges including shabby economy and a single political party could not address it.

He said the coalition government was best solution after 2024 election to address all the challenges including economy, climate change, poverty and illiteracy and carry ship of democracy forward.

The Election Commission of Pakistan was bound to issue official results within 14 days of the holding of the general elections, he said.

He said an agitation in streets or blocking of roads were no solution to the election related problems and asked the losing candidates to approach Election Tribunals for addressing their grievances.

More Stories From Pakistan