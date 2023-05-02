NA cannot be dissolved at desire of PTI Chairman: SAPM

(@Abdulla99267510)

Malik Ahmed Khan says the PTI was imposed on the country and it had no majority in the house.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 2nd, 2023) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan has said the National Assembly cannot be dissolved at the desire of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad today along with Special Assistant Attaullah Tarar, he said the PTI was imposed on the country and it had no majority in the house.

He said the elections should be held simultaneously across the country.

In his remarks, Special Assistant Attaullah Tarar said stoping the parliament from legislation is contrary to the constitution.

He said the institutions should move forward in accordance with the law and constitution.