NA Chief Whip calls on CM Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Whip in the National Assembly Muhammad Amir Dogar met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and thanked him for the south Punjab secretariat and Punjab development package.

He said that the chief minister had given a new identity to south Punjab and laying the foundation stone of the south Punjab secretariat was a historic step. The PTI had honoured the public mandate from south Punjab and the party would sweep the next elections from south Punjab, he added.

The CM announced to evolve a separate development programme for the south Punjab in the forthcoming budget which would also be ring-fenced.

The foundation stone of the secretariat building in Bahawalpur would be laid soon.

He said the officers posted in the south Punjab secretariat had been given financial as well as administrative autonomy. The doors of development were open to the people of south Punjab, he said. The government would return the right of development to the people of backward areas, the CM reiterated and added that Punjab would continue to move forward despite the criticism of the conspirators.