NA climate body stresses stronger provincial coordination on climate action

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The National Assembly Standing Committee on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination convened on Wednesday stressed the need to address key environmental challenges and strengthen collaboration between Federal and provincial authorities.

The meeting, chaired by Member National Assembly (MNA), Munaza Hassan focused on collaboration between federal and provincial governments, key initiatives on environmental resilience, and Pakistan’s role in global climate diplomacy with a specific focus on Pakistan’s upcoming participation in COP 29.

The Ministry briefed the committee on provincial efforts in areas like agriculture-water management, urban resilience, and disaster risk reduction. The committee called for improved coordination with provinces to ensure effective climate action, especially in areas such as waste management and environmental protection.

The discussion extended to other significant national projects, including the "Living Indus" initiative and glacier monitoring efforts. The committee inquired about the Ministry’s coordination with provincial authorities to ensure comprehensive execution of these plans.

The Ministry reassured the committee that the ministry and Pakistan’s Climate Change Authority (recently formed) is actively working with provinces to streamline efforts, and plans are underway to strengthen this collaboration further.

Pakistan’s increasing mangrove cover and progress on the Green Pakistan Program, with 2.2 billion trees planted, were praised. However, the committee urged for detailed reports on tree plantation and further action on pressing issues like lake conservation and disaster-prone areas.

With COP 29 approaching, the Ministry outlined plans to showcase Pakistan’s climate efforts on a global stage, focusing on climate justice, finance strategies, and renewable energy. The committee expressed keen interest in the Ministry’s plans to engage global stakeholders and emphasize Pakistan’s leadership on issues such as climate justice and energy transition.

The committee also reviewed “The Pakistan Environmental Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2024” (Moved by MNA Nuzhat Sadiq) and deferred the bill till next meeting.