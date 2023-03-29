NA Committee adopts "The Supreme Court (Practice and Procedures) Bill, 2023

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice on Wednesday unanimously adopted "The Supreme Court (Practice and Procedures) Bill, 2023 and "The Lawyers Welfare and Protection Bill, 2023 after detailed consideration and recommended for approval from the National Assembly

Chaired by MNA Ch. Mahmood Bashir Virk at Parliament House, the Committee, however, deferred "The Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill 2023 (Government Bill) and "The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2022 (Article 204).

The meeting was attended by MNAs Usman Ibrahim, Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, Ms. Mehnaz Akbar Aziz, Muhammad Moeen Watoo, Ms. Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Dr. Samina Matloob, Ms. Nafeesa Shah, Qadir Khan Mandokhail, Syed Naveed Qamar, Ms. Aliya Kamran, Ms. Kishwar Zehra, Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister of State for Law and Justice along with Secretary, Ministry of Law and Justice.