UrduPoint.com

NA Committee Adopts "The Supreme Court (Practice And Procedures) Bill, 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2023 | 08:14 PM

NA Committee adopts "The Supreme Court (Practice and Procedures) Bill, 2023

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice on Wednesday unanimously adopted "The Supreme Court (Practice and Procedures) Bill, 2023 and "The Lawyers Welfare and Protection Bill, 2023 after detailed consideration and recommended for approval from the National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice on Wednesday unanimously adopted "The Supreme Court (Practice and Procedures) Bill, 2023 and "The Lawyers Welfare and Protection Bill, 2023 after detailed consideration and recommended for approval from the National Assembly.

Chaired by MNA Ch. Mahmood Bashir Virk at Parliament House, the Committee, however, deferred "The Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill 2023 (Government Bill) and "The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2022 (Article 204).

The meeting was attended by MNAs Usman Ibrahim, Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, Ms. Mehnaz Akbar Aziz, Muhammad Moeen Watoo, Ms. Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Dr. Samina Matloob, Ms. Nafeesa Shah, Qadir Khan Mandokhail, Syed Naveed Qamar, Ms. Aliya Kamran, Ms. Kishwar Zehra, Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister of State for Law and Justice along with Secretary, Ministry of Law and Justice.

Related Topics

National Assembly Supreme Court Parliament Lawyers Ramesh Kumar Vankwani From Government

Recent Stories

UAE President, VP attend honouring ceremony of NAF ..

UAE President, VP attend honouring ceremony of NAFIS Award winners

33 seconds ago
 Rakhi Sawant Announces Divorce from Adil Durrani

Rakhi Sawant Announces Divorce from Adil Durrani

5 minutes ago
 US Will Soon Issue Probes on Work With NATO, EU to ..

US Will Soon Issue Probes on Work With NATO, EU to Deliver Ukraine Aid - State D ..

3 minutes ago
 NA climate body takes serious notice of illegal ho ..

NA climate body takes serious notice of illegal housing societies in Capital

1 minute ago
 ‘Some judges are facilitating Imran Khan,’ all ..

‘Some judges are facilitating Imran Khan,’ alleges Maryam

16 minutes ago
 Germany's Public Debt Hits New High of $2.5Trl in ..

Germany's Public Debt Hits New High of $2.5Trl in 2022 - Statistical Office

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.