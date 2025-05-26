NA committee condemns terrorists attacks in Balochistan

The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Law and Justice on Monday condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan, especially the tragic school bus incident, and expressed deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Law and Justice on Monday condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan, especially the tragic school bus incident, and expressed deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives.

The committee members also extended condolences to the bereaved families.

The meeting of the Standing Committee on Law and Justice was held today under the Chairmanship of Ch. Mahmood Bashir Virk, MNA, at Parliamentary Lodges, Islamabad.

The committee approved the minutes of the meeting held on 30th April 2025 and agenda Item No. 2 was deferred.

The Committee considered the Bills: The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2024” (Article 175-A and 215) (moved by Mr. Asad Qaiser), The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2025” (Article 59), and The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2024” (Article 51 & 106) (moved by Mr. Naveed Aamir, MNA).

During deliberations, the Committee noted that despite repeated inclusion on the agenda, the movers consistently failed to attend the meetings. Accordingly, the Committee unanimously recommended that the Bills should not be passed by the Assembly.

The NAB body also considered the Bill. “The Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2024” (Section 54-A) (moved by Ms. Sofia Saeed Shah, MNA).

During the discussion, it was noted that the mover was unwell, leading to a request to defer the Bill. The Committee also recalled that the Ministry of Law and Justice had promised to share a draft of related amendments to the Land Revenue Act but had not yet done so due to short notice.

The Ministry assured the draft would be provided before the next meeting. Considering these factors, the Bill was deferred.

The Committee also discussed “The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2025” (Article 140-A) (moved by Mr. Muhammad Jawed Hanif Khan, MNA).

During deliberations, the mover emphasized that the 18th Amendment aimed to devolve powers to the grassroots level, but without a local government system, this goal remains unachieved. While members supported the Bill’s intent in principle, they agreed its success depends on political will and stressed the need to consult political leaders across parties.

The committee was informed that, despite a prior formal request to all parliamentary leaders for their views on the proposed amendment, no responses have been received. Therefore, the committee recommended issuing a fresh reminder through the Ministry of Law and Justice and the Committee to urge political leaders to submit their opinions, enabling further progress on the matter

Members/MNAs Ms. Zara Wadood Fatemi, Ms. Kiran Haider, Syed Hafeezuddin, Mr. Ali Muhammad Khan, Mr. Umair Khan Niazi, Mr. Hassaan Sabir, Ms. Aliya Kamran, Mr. Sohail Sultan, Mr. Javid Hanif Khan, Minister of State for Law and Justice, Secretary, Ministry of Law and Justice, along with relevant staff attended the meeting.