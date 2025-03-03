Open Menu

NA Committee Discusses Strengthening Grievance Redressal System

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2025 | 11:02 PM

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs on Monday convened representatives from grievance redressal systems across all provinces, Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) to enhance and streamline the mechanism for addressing public concerns

Chaired by Rana Iradat Sharif Khan, the meeting aimed to ensure efficiency, transparency, and swift resolution of grievances nationwide.

During the session, participants engaged in productive discussions and emphasized the need for a collaborative and integrated approach to strengthening the grievance redressal framework.

They unanimously reaffirmed their commitment to refining and harmonizing the system to better serve the people of Pakistan.

It was agreed that similar meetings will be held in coordination with the Standing Committee, the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, and the Pakistan Citizen Portal to foster greater cooperation and expedite the resolution of public complaints.

This initiative seeks to promote a more responsive and citizen-centric governance framework, ensuring that grievances are addressed efficiently and transparently.

