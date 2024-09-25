Open Menu

NA Committee For Devising A Policy To Protect Rights Of Local Fisher-folk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2024 | 10:30 PM

NA committee for devising a policy to protect rights of local fisher-folk

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs, Wednesday, stressed the need for the protection of the rights of local fisher-folk communities and recommended framing a policy in this regard.

The meeting of the NA Standing Committee was held here at Karachi Port Trust with its chairman Abdul Qadir Patel in the chair while Federal Minster for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh, committee members- Agha Rafiullah, Kesoo Mal Kheal Das, Malik Shakir Bashir Awan, Muhammad Arshad, Mian Ghous Muhammad, Syed Ahad Ali Shah, Muhammad Usman Badini, Hassaan Sabir, and Shahid Ahmed- and Chairman KPT, Additional Secretary MoMA and other officials attended.

The agenda of the meeting included a review of the implementation status on the committee’s recommendations and briefing on the matters about appointments and employees; KPT lands and encroachments on them; and legal affairs and incurred expenses.

Abdul Qadir Patel reiterated the commitment of the NA committee to the development of the country and said that we all share the same objective and that is the progress and prosperity of our homeland Pakistan.

To ensure more efficiency and growth of the KPT, the committee proposed the Ministry of Maritime Affairs to transform the port trust into Karachi Port Authority and devise a dedicated policy for ensuring the rights of local fisher-folk communities.

The Lower House Committee stressed on provision of more facilities to the local population by KPT and also recommended speeding up the efforts for the removal of encroachments over KPT lands.

Chairman KPT Syedain Raza Zaidi briefed the committee about the administrative affairs of KPT, the recent visit of the Secretary-General International Maritime Organization (IMO) its positive outcomes for Pakistan, and other relevant matters.

The NA committee, later during a separate visit to the Karachi Dock Labour Board (KDLB), reviewed the working and performance of the board and issues of the employees. Besides the parliamentarian, representatives of the KPT, KDLB, and the trade unions were in attendance.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan National Assembly Visit Progress Same All Share Karachi Port Labour

Recent Stories

Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?

Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?

3 hours ago
 ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decl ..

ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decline in inflation

3 hours ago
 TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Kh ..

TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Khan

4 hours ago
 Wants VCs’appointments on merit, says Punjab gov ..

Wants VCs’appointments on merit, says Punjab governor

4 hours ago
 IHC bars SZABU from announcing MDCAT results

IHC bars SZABU from announcing MDCAT results

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan asks govt to announce appointment of ne ..

Imran Khan asks govt to announce appointment of next CJP

4 hours ago
Punjab CM Maryam criticizes KP CM Gandapur

Punjab CM Maryam criticizes KP CM Gandapur

4 hours ago
 Punjab Govt Launches Global IT Certifications Prog ..

Punjab Govt Launches Global IT Certifications Program: 40+ global certifications ..

4 hours ago
 Punjab Govt launches global IT certifications prog ..

Punjab Govt launches global IT certifications programmes

4 hours ago
 Haier Air Conditioners: Embracing the Digital Era ..

Haier Air Conditioners: Embracing the Digital Era with the Haismart App

5 hours ago
 U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits ..

U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits of U.S.-Pakistan Trade and Inv ..

7 hours ago
 PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia as ..

PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia assumes role of newly elected Ch ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan