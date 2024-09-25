NA Committee For Devising A Policy To Protect Rights Of Local Fisher-folk
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2024 | 10:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs, Wednesday, stressed the need for the protection of the rights of local fisher-folk communities and recommended framing a policy in this regard.
The meeting of the NA Standing Committee was held here at Karachi Port Trust with its chairman Abdul Qadir Patel in the chair while Federal Minster for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh, committee members- Agha Rafiullah, Kesoo Mal Kheal Das, Malik Shakir Bashir Awan, Muhammad Arshad, Mian Ghous Muhammad, Syed Ahad Ali Shah, Muhammad Usman Badini, Hassaan Sabir, and Shahid Ahmed- and Chairman KPT, Additional Secretary MoMA and other officials attended.
The agenda of the meeting included a review of the implementation status on the committee’s recommendations and briefing on the matters about appointments and employees; KPT lands and encroachments on them; and legal affairs and incurred expenses.
Abdul Qadir Patel reiterated the commitment of the NA committee to the development of the country and said that we all share the same objective and that is the progress and prosperity of our homeland Pakistan.
To ensure more efficiency and growth of the KPT, the committee proposed the Ministry of Maritime Affairs to transform the port trust into Karachi Port Authority and devise a dedicated policy for ensuring the rights of local fisher-folk communities.
The Lower House Committee stressed on provision of more facilities to the local population by KPT and also recommended speeding up the efforts for the removal of encroachments over KPT lands.
Chairman KPT Syedain Raza Zaidi briefed the committee about the administrative affairs of KPT, the recent visit of the Secretary-General International Maritime Organization (IMO) its positive outcomes for Pakistan, and other relevant matters.
The NA committee, later during a separate visit to the Karachi Dock Labour Board (KDLB), reviewed the working and performance of the board and issues of the employees. Besides the parliamentarian, representatives of the KPT, KDLB, and the trade unions were in attendance.
