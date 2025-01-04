Open Menu

NA Committee Forms Sub-committee To Address Railways Land Encroachments, Security Concerns

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2025 | 12:50 AM

NA committee forms sub-committee to address railways land encroachments, security concerns

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) The National Assembly Standing Committee on Railways on Friday formed a Sub-Committee, headed by Ramesh Lal, MNA, to address the issue of encroachments and leases on Railway lands.

The meeting, chaired by Rai Hassan Nawaz Khan, MNA, was held in Lahore, where additional members Waseem Qadir, Ahmed Saleem Siddiqui, and Muhammad Jamal Ahsan Khan were nominated for the sub-committee.

During the meeting, the committee inquired about the ministry’s policy on leasing Railway land, the total amount leased, and the remaining land to be leased. The Director General (Property & Land) informed the committee that the Property and Land Rules had been approved by the Federal Government on June 22, 2023.

He further stated that 10,782 acres of Railway land had already been leased, with 6,061 acres still available for leasing, including 308 acres that are highly commercialized. The committee recommended that the Ministry expedite the leasing process to generate revenue.

The committee also reviewed the progress of its previous recommendations and adopted the reports of two prior sub-committees. The performance of the sub-committees was appreciated by the members.

The focus then shifted to the suicide attack at Quetta Railway Station on November 9, 2024.

The Inspector General of Pakistan Railways Police briefed the Committee, revealing that the bombing, carried out by Murad Ali from Hub Chowki, targeted Army recruits and passengers aboard the Jaffar Express. The attack resulted in 28 fatalities, including 14 Army personnel, and left 68 people injured, 30 of them Army recruits. The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a separatist group, claimed responsibility for the attack.

In response to the tragedy, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif authorized a military operation in Balochistan to address the security situation. The Inspector General also disclosed that DNA tests of the bomber and his father were being conducted as part of the investigation.

The Committee emphasized the need for enhanced security and recommended increased funding, recruitment, and capacity for Pakistan Railways Police. Furthermore, the committee urged Provincial Governments to construct boundary walls around Railway Stations in their respective provinces to improve security.

The meeting was attended by Ramesh Lal, Waseem Qadir, Ahmed Saleem Siddiqui, Muhammad Jamal Ahsan Khan, and other Members of the National Assembly, as well as senior officers from the Ministry of Railways and Pakistan Railways.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Injured Attack Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Suicide Attack Balochistan Prime Minister Quetta Army Police Progress Hub Nawaz Khan Ahsan Khan June November From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan Shaheens squad announced for warm-up game ..

Pakistan Shaheens squad announced for warm-up game against West Indies

1 hour ago
 Five killed in latest Russian, Ukrainian attacks

Five killed in latest Russian, Ukrainian attacks

1 hour ago
 AJK govt devises plan to address pressing environm ..

AJK govt devises plan to address pressing environmental issues

1 hour ago
 Mirpur prepares for mass protest over stalled hous ..

Mirpur prepares for mass protest over stalled housing projects

1 hour ago
 Czech Republic reopens Damascus embassy to help US

Czech Republic reopens Damascus embassy to help US

1 hour ago
 Al Ain Dates Festival launches under patronage of ..

Al Ain Dates Festival launches under patronage of Mansour bin Zayed

2 hours ago
Biden blocks US Steel sale to Japan's Nippon Steel

Biden blocks US Steel sale to Japan's Nippon Steel

1 hour ago
 Ankle injury rules Saim Ayub out of Newlands test ..

Ankle injury rules Saim Ayub out of Newlands test match

1 hour ago
 Action plan to be finalized to promote cotton cult ..

Action plan to be finalized to promote cotton cultivation

1 hour ago
 Rickelton hits Test best as South Africa on top ag ..

Rickelton hits Test best as South Africa on top against Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Musk's intervention in UK politics 'misinformed': ..

Musk's intervention in UK politics 'misinformed': minister

1 hour ago
 Operation to continue till complete eradication of ..

Operation to continue till complete eradication of terrorism: Rana Sanaullah

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan