NA committee forms sub-committee to address railways land encroachments, security concerns

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) The National Assembly Standing Committee on Railways on Friday formed a Sub-Committee, headed by Ramesh Lal, MNA, to address the issue of encroachments and leases on Railway lands.

The meeting, chaired by Rai Hassan Nawaz Khan, MNA, was held in Lahore, where additional members Waseem Qadir, Ahmed Saleem Siddiqui, and Muhammad Jamal Ahsan Khan were nominated for the sub-committee.

During the meeting, the committee inquired about the ministry’s policy on leasing Railway land, the total amount leased, and the remaining land to be leased. The Director General (Property & Land) informed the committee that the Property and Land Rules had been approved by the Federal Government on June 22, 2023.

He further stated that 10,782 acres of Railway land had already been leased, with 6,061 acres still available for leasing, including 308 acres that are highly commercialized. The committee recommended that the Ministry expedite the leasing process to generate revenue.

The committee also reviewed the progress of its previous recommendations and adopted the reports of two prior sub-committees. The performance of the sub-committees was appreciated by the members.

The focus then shifted to the suicide attack at Quetta Railway Station on November 9, 2024.

The Inspector General of Pakistan Railways Police briefed the Committee, revealing that the bombing, carried out by Murad Ali from Hub Chowki, targeted Army recruits and passengers aboard the Jaffar Express. The attack resulted in 28 fatalities, including 14 Army personnel, and left 68 people injured, 30 of them Army recruits. The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a separatist group, claimed responsibility for the attack.

In response to the tragedy, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif authorized a military operation in Balochistan to address the security situation. The Inspector General also disclosed that DNA tests of the bomber and his father were being conducted as part of the investigation.

The Committee emphasized the need for enhanced security and recommended increased funding, recruitment, and capacity for Pakistan Railways Police. Furthermore, the committee urged Provincial Governments to construct boundary walls around Railway Stations in their respective provinces to improve security.

The meeting was attended by Ramesh Lal, Waseem Qadir, Ahmed Saleem Siddiqui, Muhammad Jamal Ahsan Khan, and other Members of the National Assembly, as well as senior officers from the Ministry of Railways and Pakistan Railways.