NA Committee on Maritime Affairs discusses matters of PNSC, PQA

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) National Assembly's (NA) Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs held separate meetings here at Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) building here on Friday and discussed matters related to PNSC and Port Qasim Authority (PQA).

The chairman of the Committee Member of National Assembly (MNA) Abdul Qadir Patel chaired the meeting which was attended by all members including Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh who is also Ex-officio member of the Committee.

PNSC and PQA officials briefed the NA Standing Committee regarding state of affairs of the respective organizations.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh while taking to APP said every one wants reforms in public sector institutions and the objectives of these reforms are to improve their performance.

Federal Minister said that PNSC is a profitable institution but there is more need for its improvement. He said that they want reforms in the institutions so that its profits could be increased.

The Federal Minister said that the clearing of containers at the port should be carried out quickly to create ease of doing business.

Addressing the meeting, the chairman of the committee, MNA Abdul Qadir Patel asked the concerned officers of the PNSC to present detailed report regarding daily wages as well as contract employees of the organization.

The members of the committee also presented various suggestions for improvement of the Corporation. Secretary Maritime Affairs Syed Zafar Ali Shah clarified that during reforms employees would not be targeted as our objective is to make this organization viable.

The committee members included MNA Khurram Munawar, MNA Syed Rafiullah, MNA Hassan Sabir, MNA Khel Das Kohistani, MNA Muhammad Usman Badani and MNA Malik Shakir Bashir Awan, while Federal Secretary Maritime Affairs Syed Zafar Ali Shah, Chairman PNSC board Sheikh Sultan Ahmed Chawla, Secretary PNSC Muhammad Javed, General Manager Legal Zafarullah, Executive Director Ship Management Syed Muhammad Babar, Executive Director Khurram Mirza, Executive Director Finance Syed Jarrar Haider Kazmi attended the meeting.

Later, a meeting of the Port Qasim Authority was also held at the PNSC Building, in which Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, members of the committee participated. Chairman Port Qasim Authority Rear Admiral Syed Moazzam Ilyas briefed the committee, while Secretary Port Qasim Jehagir Sajjad was also present on the occasion.