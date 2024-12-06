- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- NA Committee on Science and Technology meeting called off over absence of key officials
NA Committee On Science And Technology Meeting Called Off Over Absence Of Key Officials
Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2024 | 10:13 PM
The 5th meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Science and Technology was called off on Friday due to the absence of the key officials
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The 5th meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Science and Technology was called off on Friday due to the absence of the key officials.
The meeting, chaired by MNA Khawaja Sheraz Mehmood, expressed unanimous displeasure over the non-attendance of the concerned officials.
The committee was set to discuss key agenda items, including a comprehensive briefing from the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) on its performance over the past three years. The briefing was to cover the Authority's achievements, challenges in fostering technological innovation and industrial collaboration, operational setup, resource allocation, and structural or administrative hurdles impacting its efficiency.
However, no progress could be made due to the absence of the concerned Secretary.
The committee expressed annoyance over the absence, highlighted that it undermines the importance of National Assembly Standing Committees, which are the highest forums for oversight and accountability.
It was unanimously decided that future meetings would not proceed unless both the Secretary and the Minister of Science and Technology were present.
The committee also recommended that the Minister of Science and Technology personally attend all subsequent meetings to ensure resolution of pending issues.
The members emphasized that the absence of key officials disrespects the sanctity of the forum and hampers the committee's ability to fulfill its mandate.
The meeting was attended by MNAs Shahnaz Saleem Malik, Seema Mohiuddin Jamili, Ramesh Lal, Mahtab Akbar Rashid, Sadiq Iftikhar, Sher Afzal Khan, Khurram Shahzad Virk, Mian Ghous Mohammad, Muhammad Moazzam Ali Khan, and senior officers from the Ministry of Science and Technology and PSQCA.
Recent Stories
Jam Kamal Khan calls on Governor Mandokhail
Commissioner Karachi, DIG Traffic visit different districts of city
NEPRA slashes Rs 1.14 per unit in power tariff for Oct
NBA to return to China after six years with pre-season games: reports
Toddler mauled to death by Leopard in IIOJK
China's opening-up injects momentum into world economy: Pakistani Expert
Norris fastest as Leclerc hit with 10-place grid penalty in Abu Dhabi
UK's Guardian agrees sale of world's oldest Sunday paper
ATC adjourns hearing of May-9 cases till Dec 13
NEPRA approves Winter Package submitted by Govt
EU and S.America countries conclude Mercosur trade deal
Jam Kamal vows to boost trade in Balochistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Jam Kamal Khan calls on Governor Mandokhail2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi, DIG Traffic visit different districts of city2 minutes ago
-
NEPRA slashes Rs 1.14 per unit in power tariff for Oct2 minutes ago
-
ATC adjourns hearing of May-9 cases till Dec 136 minutes ago
-
NEPRA approves Winter Package submitted by Govt13 minutes ago
-
Jam Kamal vows to boost trade in Balochistan2 hours ago
-
Crackdown on smog SOP violators continues2 hours ago
-
Chairman CDA inaugurates digital smart parking management system at F-7 Markaz2 hours ago
-
IGP issues over Rs. 3.7m for medical expenses of police personnel2 hours ago
-
Rs2.7bn for 'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar scheme' released2 hours ago
-
RCCI’s 3-Day Food Fest-2024 begins at Ayub Park2 hours ago
-
Sindh Rehabilitation Minister inaugurates Rescue 1122 satellite station DHA2 hours ago