NA Committee on S&T meeting adjourned due to lack of quorum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Chairman, National Assembly Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Sajid Mehdi here on Wednesday adjourned the sitting of the 21st committee due to lack of quorum. Only three members of the Standing Committee attended the meeting.

As per Rule No.

217 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly 2007, "The quorum to constitute a sitting of a Committee shall be one fourth of the total membership of the Committee." The Chairman and members were waiting for one hour and quorum did not complete.

Finally at 3 PM, complying the Rule 220 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007, the Chairman adjourned the sitting of the Committee.

MNAs Ms. Zaib Jaffar, Naveed Aamir Jeeva, Nisar Ahmed Cheema besides Secretary Science and Technology, officials of the Ministry and its attached departments attended the meeting.