NA committee ponders change in rules to give more representation to women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges Monday discussed changes in rules of the assembly to give more representation to female legislators in the standing committees.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Rana Qasim Noon, MNA.

On the amendments moved by MNA Shazia Marri in Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business of the assembly to give one fourth representation to women legislators in standing committees, the committee pended the amendments till its next meeting and till the outcome of discussion among the political parties.

On the amendment moved by MNA Dr. Nafisa Shah in Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of assembly, the committee unanimously approved the amendments regarding meeting of committee of the whole House with one fifth quorum.

On the question of privilege of MNA Aslam Khan, the committee expressed its displeasure over the absence of Chairman Federal board of Revenue, Chief Commissioner Sajjid Ullah Siddique and Nadeem, UDC, FBR Karachi and pended the matter till its next meeting.

On the question of privilege moved by MNA Atta Ullah, the committee directed the Managing Director Water Board Karachi to resolve the grievances of the members of Karachi and the mover.

On the complaint of MNA Abdul Majeed Niazi, against Punjab police, the committee directed the Regional Police Officer Dera Ghazi Khan to change the investigation of the matter in any other district under his control.

The committee referred the matter of Murtaza Javed Abassi to the Standing Committee on Energy for preparing the SOPs regarding issues of gas supply.

On the question of privilege moved by MNA Ch. Muhammad Hamid Hameed, the committee directed the ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) and Chairman Pakistan cricket Board to submit the details of perks and privileges of the last seven years of Pakistan Cricket Board.

On the issue of release of funds by the Ministry of Finance for hiring and training of human resources and other facilities to Motorways Police, the committee directed the ministry to give sanction for the 7636 posts for motorways police.

The committee disposed of the issue of CDA regarding problems being faced by the parliamentarians in Parliament lodges with the direction that due care should be taken on this issue by the CDA and the grievances of parliamentarians should be resolved.