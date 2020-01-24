UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NA Committee Questions Long-standing Issues Of QAU

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 04:21 PM

NA committee questions long-standing issues of QAU

National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training Friday said that Quaid-e-Azam(QAU) University Islamabad was facing serious issues which were being neglected since long

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal education and Professional Training Friday said that Quaid-e-Azam(QAU) University Islamabad was facing serious issues which were being neglected since long.

The committee meeting held here under the Chairmanship of MNA Najibudin Awaisi, was also attended by the MNAs Mehnaz Akbar Aziz, Sadaqat Abbasi, Andleeb Abbas, Doctor Shazia Sobia, officials from the QAU, IIUI, and other concerned departments.

The Chairman Committee raised serious questions on the performance of QAU, saying its issues were being highlighted but could not resolved since long.

The committee also expressed dissatisfaction over the absence of Vice Chancellor QAU in the committee and directed him to present in the next meeting.

The committee also discussed the issues being faced by the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) and said that the issues were occurred due to quarrel between the two main officials sitting on the driving seat.

Sadaqat Abbasi said that around 30,000 students of the university had to face the issues being developed due to poor management.

The standing committee also constituted a sub-committee on the issues of QAU and IIUI which will be participated by the members including Andleeb Abbas, Doctor Shazia, Sadaqat Abbasi and Mehnaz Akbar.

The committee hold further action on around ten bills due to the absence of Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mahmood and Parliamentary Secretary Wajiha Akram. The both dignitaries were on a tour to the United Kingdom to attend an important conference.

Related Topics

Islamabad National Assembly Poor Education Doctor United Kingdom International Islamic University From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

6 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

7 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

7 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

6 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

7 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.