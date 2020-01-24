NA committee questions long-standing issues of QAU

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal education and Professional Training Friday said that Quaid-e-Azam(QAU) University Islamabad was facing serious issues which were being neglected since long.

The committee meeting held here under the Chairmanship of MNA Najibudin Awaisi, was also attended by the MNAs Mehnaz Akbar Aziz, Sadaqat Abbasi, Andleeb Abbas, Doctor Shazia Sobia, officials from the QAU, IIUI, and other concerned departments.

The Chairman Committee raised serious questions on the performance of QAU, saying its issues were being highlighted but could not resolved since long.

The committee also expressed dissatisfaction over the absence of Vice Chancellor QAU in the committee and directed him to present in the next meeting.

The committee also discussed the issues being faced by the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) and said that the issues were occurred due to quarrel between the two main officials sitting on the driving seat.

Sadaqat Abbasi said that around 30,000 students of the university had to face the issues being developed due to poor management.

The standing committee also constituted a sub-committee on the issues of QAU and IIUI which will be participated by the members including Andleeb Abbas, Doctor Shazia, Sadaqat Abbasi and Mehnaz Akbar.

The committee hold further action on around ten bills due to the absence of Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mahmood and Parliamentary Secretary Wajiha Akram. The both dignitaries were on a tour to the United Kingdom to attend an important conference.