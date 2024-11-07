NA committee reaffirms national stance on Kashmir

National Assembly (NA) committee on Kashmir affairs headed by Rana Qasim Noon has assured that the government was committed with the cause of Kashmir and will continue support to the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) for their just right to self-determination

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) National Assembly (NA) committee on Kashmir affairs headed by Rana Qasim Noon has assured that the government was committed with the cause of Kashmir and will continue support to the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) for their just right to self-determination.

During a meeting with Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) here on Thursday, he said that Kashmir issue was a national cause as Pakistan was incomplete without Kashmir that’s why he said neither the people nor the government could step back from the national stance on the issue.

The chairman committee said Pakistan had fought three wars with India on this issue and the relations with India had been suspended since the unilateral Indian action of 5th August 2019 abrogating article 370 and 35 A of Indian constitution paving the way to convert Kashmiri Muslims into minority however, he expressed regret that after the said act, the reaction was not up to the expectations of the people that weakened the Kashmir issue at international level.

He expressed satisfaction that the recent measures taken by the Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Army Chief Gen. Syed Asim Munir has strengthened the Kashmir cause and hoped that the case would come again in limelight in international level.

Paying tribute to Jammu martyrs of 1947, he said that the mascaraed was the worst in the human history in which more than 0.

25 million innocent people were slaughtered by the Hindo extremists and their sacrifice will remain unforgettable.

He said Kashmiri traditions and culture was rich and known worldwide and emphasized to promote it national level disclosing that he was working on the suggestion to include Kashmir studies in Primary level curriculum.

Member committee Tariq Fazal Chaudhary said that the government was giving importance to the view point of Kashmiri leadership and a number of measures were being taken to improve the things regarding Kashmir issue and issues related to AJK including better communication.

Another member Syed Javed Shah said that the committee will work with the consultation of AJK government to highlight human rights violations at international level.

Fateh Ullah Khan, member committee, said that Kashmir was declared jugular vein of Pakistan by Qaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the country was incomplete till the liberation of whole of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Female member of the committee Wajeha Qamar said that Kashmir was the centric point of Pakistan’s foreign policy and expressed her eager to work for the promotion of culture and heritage to be included in the list of UNESCO.

The committee also visited two refugee camps here yesterday to assess the difficulties and problems face by the migrants from IOK since 1989 and onward and present proposal to the government for resolution of these issues.