NA committee recommends to federal, provincial governments to confiscate blasphemous books, take action against importers

National Assembly (NA) standing committee on religious affairs has strongly condemned the publication of blasphemous books about last Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his companions at international level besides recommending to federal and all the four provincial governments to confiscate these books and take action against the book sellers involved in importing these books

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th February, 2020) National Assembly (NA) standing committee on religious affairs has strongly condemned the publication of blasphemous books about last Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his companions at international level besides recommending to federal and all the four provincial governments to confiscate these books and take action against the book sellers involved in importing these books.Committee met here Friday under its chairman Maulana Asad Mahmood in ministry of religious affairs.Minority member of assembly Ramesh Kumar told the committee a parliamentary committee has been constituted on the issue of forced conversion.

The bill in this regard has been presented before this committee therefore, debate over it should be postponed.Chairman committee after soliciting the opinion of members of committee postponed the debate over bill till parliamentary committee recommendations are received.Secretary committee told that Amir Navid Jiwa MNA had presented a bill on forced conversion which was sent to Council for Islamic Ideology (CII) and its recommendations have been received.

Through these recommendations bill has been opposed, therefore, this bill is rejected.Federal minister Tariq Bashir Cheema said sale of blasphemous books about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), his companions and Ahl-e-Bait printed by foreign publishers is continuing all over the country including federal capital.

This act is hurting feelings of Muslims. Such books should be confiscated and action should be taken against the importers of these books.The chairman committee inquired from ministry of religious affairs authorities is there any cell operating in ministry which could review these books.Secretary religious affairs told the committee a cell to deal with the matters related to insulting and blasphemous caricatures, drawings and obscene material on social media is functioning in the ministry which informs PTA about all such websites.

However no cell is working about books.The other members of committee also expressed resentment over availability of blasphemous books with major book sellers in the country saying ban should be slapped forthwith over sale of such books and action be taken against those involved in importing and publishing such books in the country.The members of committee also proposed their concerns be conveyed to the embassies of the respective countries in this regard.Committee directed religious affairs ministry authorities to issue letters to federal and all four provincial governments on this matter forthwith for initiating action against the importers of these books besides stopping the sale of these books.The chairman committee while informing minister of religious affairs and Ministry of religious affairs authority about the reservations expressed by the people on social media regarding deletion of finality of prophet-hood column from Hajj form said finality of prophet-hood is a sensitive issue and ministry of religious affairs should be cautious in this respect.Secretary ministry of religious affairs said that column of finality of prophet-hood has neither been deleted nor one can think so.The applicants who succeed in Hajj balloting will have to fill the complete form including column of belief on finality of prophet-hood.Minister for religious affairs said he was fully ignorant of ministry decision about deletion of the column of finality of prophet hood from the initial form of Hajj and when he came to know about it then he reprimanded the concerned authorities.

The column of belief on finality of prophet hood has been made part of initial form immediately .Chairman Committee said Khatm-e-Nabuwwat is a sensitive issue and the ministry should take utmost care on this matter.