UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NA Committee Recommends To Federal, Provincial Governments To Confiscate Blasphemous Books, Take Action Against Importers

Faizan Hashmi 45 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 04:35 PM

NA committee recommends to federal, provincial governments to confiscate blasphemous books, take action against importers

National Assembly (NA) standing committee on religious affairs has strongly condemned the publication of blasphemous books about last Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his companions at international level besides recommending to federal and all the four provincial governments to confiscate these books and take action against the book sellers involved in importing these books

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th February, 2020) National Assembly (NA) standing committee on religious affairs has strongly condemned the publication of blasphemous books about last Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his companions at international level besides recommending to federal and all the four provincial governments to confiscate these books and take action against the book sellers involved in importing these books.Committee met here Friday under its chairman Maulana Asad Mahmood in ministry of religious affairs.Minority member of assembly Ramesh Kumar told the committee a parliamentary committee has been constituted on the issue of forced conversion.

The bill in this regard has been presented before this committee therefore, debate over it should be postponed.Chairman committee after soliciting the opinion of members of committee postponed the debate over bill till parliamentary committee recommendations are received.Secretary committee told that Amir Navid Jiwa MNA had presented a bill on forced conversion which was sent to Council for Islamic Ideology (CII) and its recommendations have been received.

Through these recommendations bill has been opposed, therefore, this bill is rejected.Federal minister Tariq Bashir Cheema said sale of blasphemous books about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), his companions and Ahl-e-Bait printed by foreign publishers is continuing all over the country including federal capital.

This act is hurting feelings of Muslims. Such books should be confiscated and action should be taken against the importers of these books.The chairman committee inquired from ministry of religious affairs authorities is there any cell operating in ministry which could review these books.Secretary religious affairs told the committee a cell to deal with the matters related to insulting and blasphemous caricatures, drawings and obscene material on social media is functioning in the ministry which informs PTA about all such websites.

However no cell is working about books.The other members of committee also expressed resentment over availability of blasphemous books with major book sellers in the country saying ban should be slapped forthwith over sale of such books and action be taken against those involved in importing and publishing such books in the country.The members of committee also proposed their concerns be conveyed to the embassies of the respective countries in this regard.Committee directed religious affairs ministry authorities to issue letters to federal and all four provincial governments on this matter forthwith for initiating action against the importers of these books besides stopping the sale of these books.The chairman committee while informing minister of religious affairs and Ministry of religious affairs authority about the reservations expressed by the people on social media regarding deletion of finality of prophet-hood column from Hajj form said finality of prophet-hood is a sensitive issue and ministry of religious affairs should be cautious in this respect.Secretary ministry of religious affairs said that column of finality of prophet-hood has neither been deleted nor one can think so.The applicants who succeed in Hajj balloting will have to fill the complete form including column of belief on finality of prophet-hood.Minister for religious affairs said he was fully ignorant of ministry decision about deletion of the column of finality of prophet hood from the initial form of Hajj and when he came to know about it then he reprimanded the concerned authorities.

The column of belief on finality of prophet hood has been made part of initial form immediately .Chairman Committee said Khatm-e-Nabuwwat is a sensitive issue and the ministry should take utmost care on this matter.

Related Topics

Assembly National Assembly Hajj Minority Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Social Media Tariq Bashir Sale Muslim All From CII

Recent Stories

Injured Haris Rauf to be replaced by Salman Irshad

1 minute ago

A statistical first week’s round-up of HBL PSL 2 ..

7 minutes ago

South Africa hit record total, England march on at ..

1 minute ago

Court allows auction of Shehbaz's son-in-law prope ..

4 minutes ago

Civil Defence Day to be observed on March 1

1 minute ago

Fawad Ch asks KP govt not to be under pressure abo ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.