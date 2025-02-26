NA Committee scrutinises budget proposals 2025-26 of education ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture on Wednesday scrutinised the budgetary proposals of Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training relating to PSDP 2025-26

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture on Wednesday scrutinised the budgetary proposals of Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training relating to PSDP 2025-26.

The Standing Committee meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Dr. Azim Uddin Zahid Lakhvi at National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Islamabad.

During the meeting, the committee recommended and passed “The Reservation of Special Seats for Deserving Persons in Universities Bill, 2024”.

The committee recommended that private universities and institutions allocate 15% of their seats to deserving students, providing them with free education.

This initiative, to be fully funded by the private universities and institutions themselves, aims to support students from financially disadvantaged backgrounds and marginalized communities.

The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training unveiled its Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the fiscal year 2025-26, with a proposed allocation of Rs. 42,585.29 million. This includes Rs. 36,410 million earmarked for 13 ongoing projects and an additional Rs. 6,175.29 million allocated for 9 new initiatives, reflecting the government’s commitment to advancing education, professional training, and digital transformation across the country.

Among the key proposals is the establishment of a Degree College in Nilore Sector (ICT), with a budgetary demand of Rs. 600 million, addressing public need and committee recommendations.

Additionally, Rs. 978 million has been proposed for digital transformation initiatives in Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan to enhance employability, while Rs. 500 million will fund the creation of 30 rural and 20 urban STEAM Robotics Labs to foster innovation and technological skills.

Regarding strengthening foundational education, the committee proposed setting up learning centers in 50 schools, with 40 in rural and 10 in urban areas. Furthermore, Rs. 300 million has been allocated for establishing Skill Labs in 80 institutions, equipping students with practical, job-ready skills.

The committee also recommended expanding access to quality education by establishing sub-campuses of prestigious institutions like the Pakistan Institute of Fashion Design (PIFD), National Textile University (NTU), and National College of Arts (NCA) in rural areas of Karachi.

In an effort to address the issue of out-of-school children, the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) will establish community schools and Accelerated Learning Program (ALP) centers in Karachi slums, with a total allocation of Rs. 997 million, including Rs. 347 million proposed for 2025-26.

The National Curriculum Council has approved new curricula for entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and climate change, with school support specialists set to be introduced in 100 schools to enhance educational outcomes.

A significant allocation of Rs. 1,633 million has been proposed to upgrade special education centers and institutions in Islamabad under the Directorate General of Special Education (DGSE). The committee also emphasized the need to increase the budget for upgrading schools and colleges, particularly in rural areas, to bridge the urban-rural education divide.

Additionally, the committee urged the Ministry to expedite the regularization process for all daily wage teachers serving in Islamabad colleges, prioritizing those who have been imparting education for over a decade on meager wages, and called for immediate issuance of posting orders to teachers who have already been regularized, particularly those waiting for over a year.

The meeting was attended by MNA’s including Dr. Azim-ud-Din Zahid Lakhvi, Mr. Anjum Aqeel Khan, Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, Ms. Zeb Jaffar, Ms. Farah Naz Akbar, Mr. Abdul Hakeem Baloch, Dr. Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, Ms. Mussarat Rafique Mahesar, Mr. Abdul Aleem Khan, Ms. Sabheen Ghoury, Mr. Asif Khan, Mr. Usama Hamza, Mr. Muhammad Aslam Ghumman, Syed Rafiullah and Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui. The meeting was also attended by Secretary Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Chairman HEC and other officers concerned.