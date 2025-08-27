NA Committee slams ineffective vehicle emissions testing, demands EPA-led oversight

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination has expressed “grave dissatisfaction” over the country’s current vehicle emissions testing regime, warning that poor planning and weak inter-agency coordination are undermining efforts to tackle rising air pollution.

Chaired by MNA Munaza Hassan at Parliament House on Wednesday, the Committee said no emissions testing should be carried out without the full involvement of the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA).

The members criticized the absence of a clear methodology and urged the Ministry of Climate Change to prepare a detailed road map.

“The lack of planning and inter-agency coordination is unacceptable. Pakistan cannot afford cosmetic measures when air pollution is taking a serious toll on public health,” members noted during the session.

The Committee directed the Ministry to present in its next meeting a comprehensive plan covering global best practices, actionable strategies, and an implementation framework for emissions testing.

Pakistan consistently ranks among the world’s most polluted countries, with vehicle emissions identified as a key contributor to smog and poor air quality in major cities like Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad.

Alongside emissions oversight, the Committee voiced alarm over forecasts of 22 percent heavier monsoon rains next year and criticized inadequate coordination between Federal and provincial authorities in disaster management.

Members said vulnerable districts like Layyah must be prioritized and called for an inquiry into illegal deforestation by timber mafias in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

On E-Waste Regulations, the Committee appreciated the Ministry and Pak-EPA for drafting a regulatory framework but pressed for stronger action to address lithium-ion battery disposal, hospital waste, and plastic pollution.

Lawmakers proposed engaging independent experts and the private sector to develop recycling and disposal solutions, while suggesting plastic bottle collection machines, modeled on global practices, be piloted in Islamabad.

The Committee also recommended enhancing the budget and technical capacity of the Ministry and Pak-EPA, and accelerating climate-smart projects such as urban forests, sponge cities, and rainwater harvesting.

Members further emphasized for transparent follow-up on the outcomes of the Climate Minister’s international visits.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali, Tahira Aurangzeb, Shaista Khan, Shaista Pervaiz, Syeda Shehla Raza, Mussarat Rafique Mahesar, Dr. Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, Rana Ansar, Sahibzada Sibghatullah, Shahzada Muhammad Gushtasap Khan, Ghulam Muhammad, Ayesha Nazir (virtually), Awais Haider Jakhar, Tamkeen Niazi, and Shahida Rahmani, along with officials from the Ministry of Climate Change, Pak-EPA, ICT Administration and CDA.