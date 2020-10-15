NA committee stresses facilitates for agriculture promotion

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Industries and Production Chairman Sajid Hussain Turi has said that agriculture industry, farmers and agriculturists should be facilitated for progress of the farm sector in the country.

He was presiding over a standing committee meeting at the Millat Tractor Limited (MTL) to discuss quality production of agricultural machinery, here on Thursday.

He said that agriculturists had been facing troubles due to expansive agri-machinery for several years so they should be facilitated, adding that the national economy was under stress and its main cause was weak agricultural sector.

The chairman said that the MTL played a vital role in the national economy as it was fulfilling agricultural requirements of the country besides earning a big amount of foreign exchange .

He appealed to the government to provide relief to the agri-industries so that the sector could be strengthened.

He said that other factories should also come forward for serving the country with the same passion.

Earlier, the committee visited different parts of the factory and observed different steps of tractor manufacturing.

The members of the standing committee -- Muhammad Abdul Ghafar Wattoo, Syed Moeen Ahmad, Muhammad Akram, Sahibzada Sibghtullah , Shandana Gulzar Khan, Sajida Begum, Aalia Hamza Malik, Usama Qadri, Muhammad Ishaq Khan, Riaz-ul-Haq, Syed Mustafa Mehmood and Abdul Rehman Kanju -- attended the meeting.