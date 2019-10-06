NA committee to take up issues of journalist safety, abuses in IHK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Human Rights (HR) in its 5th meeting on Monday will take up the issues of safety and security of journalists and child protection as per commitments made with the United Nations (UN) and other international bodies.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will chair the meeting of the committee.

According to the notice of the National Assembly Secretariat, the committee will also take a briefing from Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on the prosecution of journalist Shahzaib Jillani.

The Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs will brief the committee on human rights abuses in Indian Occupied Kashmir as well as steps taken to highlight those before international forums and government.

It will also be briefed on the report on human rights abuses in held Kashmir prepared by UN Human Rights Office.

The Secretary Ministry of Human Rights will brief on prospective capacity building that could be sponsored by the European Union through funding at federal and provincial levels.

The committee will also hold discussion on issues of human rights arising out of the promulgation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Action Ordinance in the province and the ways to address those issues.

The committee will consider "The Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Bill, 2019".

The Secretary Ministry of Interior and Secretary Information Technology and Telecommunication will brief on the status of amending the Protection against Electronic Crimes Act 2016 in the light of right of freedom of expression and the right of freedom of press.

While the sub committee of the committee on human rights will inquire into the incident that happened in the jurisdiction of Police Station Qutab Pur, Multan on May 3, 2019 regarding trespass, assault and use of criminal force against a mother of victims of police torture.

The committee will also take up the illegal, detention and torture of the three brothers as referred by the Speaker National Assembly. Member National Assembly Shazia Marri will chair the meeting as convener of the sub committee.