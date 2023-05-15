NA condemns act of vandalism, demands action against PTI leadership

The National Assembly on Monday adopted two resolutions to express its deep concern and strong disapproval of the recent acts of vandalism and arson, particularly against government and defence establishments, and called for severe action the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) and its leadership

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) : The National Assembly on Monday adopted two resolutions to express its deep concern and strong disapproval of the recent acts of vandalism and arson, particularly against government and defence establishments, and called for severe action the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) and its leadership.

Through the first resolution presented by Ms Wajiha Qamar, the House expressed profound remorse over the loss of lives and injuries, and the harm caused to both public and private properties due to the incidents of vandalism.

The House also acknowledged and commended the crucial contributions made by the armed forces and security agencies, particularly the Ranger and Police, in protecting public order, upholding sovereignty, and ensuring the safety and security of the citizens.

The resolution reiterated the importance of upholding the rule of law, safeguarding human rights, and protecting fundamental freedoms such as peaceful assembly and expression, as enshrined in the Constitution.

The House strongly denounced the incidents of vandalism, destruction, and arson that occurred throughout Pakistan after the detention of Imran Khan Niazi, a suspect in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) case.

It also denounced the acts of fascism witnessed in the country, particularly the burning of Jinnah House, the official residence of the Lahore Corps Commander, where items belonging to the Founding Father, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, were also destroyed.

Additionally, the House strongly condemned the violent attacks on various sites, including the General Headquarters (GHQ), memorials honouring the martyrs, historic buildings, mosques, and schools, which were set on fire and suffered damage.

The House acknowledged the critical importance of maintaining an independent and impartial judiciary in upholding the rule of law, ensuring justice, and safeguarding the democratic principles of the nation. It emphasized the "need for the judiciary to function without prejudice or favoritism, thereby maintaining the public's trust and confidence".

It expressed its "concern over the Supreme Court's apparent bias in its decisions, which have undermined its credibility and impartiality, particularly in cases where it appears to favour one political party over another".

Moereover, the House also expressed its concern over the "overt bias decision by the Supreme Court which undermines its credibility and impartiality, particularly it favours one political party or others".

Through the second resolution, tabled by Sabir Qaimkhani of MQM, the House condemned a political party for levelling unfounded accusations against the defence institutions. and demanded that the individuals involved in the desecration of the monuments of Shuhada (martyrs) should face severe legal consequences.

It urged the government to take decisive measures, in accordance with the law, against the violent protesters.

The House also called for the enactment of laws aimed at eliminating such elements from the country.

The House expressed solidarity with the armed forces and pledged its support for the defence of the nation, reaffirming its commitment to stand by the armed forces.