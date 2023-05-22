UrduPoint.com

NA Condemns Attack On Convoy Of JI Chief

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :The National Assembly on Monday adopted a resolution to condemn attack on convoy of Jamaat-e-Islami's chief Siraj-ul-Haq in Zhob, Balochistan.

The resolution was tabled by JI lawmaker Abdul Akbar Chitrali which was adopted by the House.

The House demanded a transparent investigation into the suicide attack on the convoy of Sirajul Haq and to punish the perpetrators of this shameful act as per law.

The resolution demanded to use all available resources for the bright future of the province.

