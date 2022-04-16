UrduPoint.com

NA Condemns Brutal Physical, Verbal Attack On Acting Speaker Punjab Assembly

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2022 | 03:50 PM

The National Assembly on Saturday unanimously passed a resolution to condemn the brutal physical and verbal attack on the Acting Speaker of Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :The National Assembly on Saturday unanimously passed a resolution to condemn the brutal physical and verbal attack on the Acting Speaker of Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari.

"This House condemns the brutal physical and verbal attack on the Acting Speaker of Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari by PTI, PML-Q MPAs to sabotage the proceedings and the constitutional process of election of chief minister Punjab," said the resolution moved by PML-N lawmaker Shaza Fatima in the House.

The House expressed concern over the security of MPAs, not belonging to the above mentioned parties and blatant violation of constitution of Pakistan.

The House urged to restore law and order at earliest so that the constitutional process of election of CM could be completed.

"The House demands that all those responsible may be dealt with according to law so such incidents can be deterred and prevented in future," the resolution said.

