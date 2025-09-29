Open Menu

NA Condemns Mistreatment Of Senior Journalist Aijaz Ahmed

Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2025 | 09:35 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The National Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution condemning the inappropriate behavior towards senior journalist Aijaz Ahmed during a meeting with PTI’s founder at Adiala Jail.

The resolution, moved by Khawaja Izharul Hassan, said the PTI founder used offensive language that violated journalistic norms. It called for strict legal action and directed the Ministry of Interior to ensure the safety of Aijaz Ahmed.

The resolution further said that press clubs, journalist bodies, and related forums must not face intimidation or obstruction.

It demanded immediate action against those running malicious social media campaigns targeting journalists and urged that the perpetrators be punished under the law.

The House also condemned the murder of journalist Imtiaz Mir in Karachi and called for the immediate arrest of his killers.

It stressed the need to curb online hate campaigns against journalists and ensure their protection. Speaking on the floor of the House, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar urged the opposition to maintain decorum during parliamentary sessions and public gatherings.

He warned that personal attacks and heated rhetoric only fuel divisions instead of resolving issues. He said lawmakers should respect the public mandate and engage in reasoned debate, not anger. “Language targeting respected professionals undermines the dignity of the House,” he remarked.

Azam Tarar said both the military and citizens had sacrificed greatly in the fight against militancy. He urged political leaders to avoid rhetoric that could be seen as undermining national security institutions and called for constructive debate to strengthen social harmony.

