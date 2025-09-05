NA condemns Quetta terrorist attack, calls for justice

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The National Assembly on Friday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a public gathering of the Balochistan National Party (BNP) in Quetta, which claimed 15 lives and left more than 75 people injured.

The resolution, tabled by Pullain Baloch, was unanimously passed by the House, expressing solidarity with the injured and bereaved families.

It also called on the Balochistan government to immediately bring the perpetrators of the heinous act to justice.

