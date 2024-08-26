Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on Monday expressed his condolences to MNA Azhar Qayyum Nahra on passing away of his mother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on Monday expressed his condolences to MNA Azhar Qayyum Nahra on passing away of his mother.

In a message, the Speaker extended his heartfelt sympathies to Azhar Qayyum Nahra and his family, sharing in their grief.

He prayed for the elevation of the deceased's ranks and for patience for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.