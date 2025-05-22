NA declares India’s suspension of Indus Water Treaty as act of war

(@Abdulla99267510)

Federal Minister for Water Resources Mian Moeen Wattoo presents a resolution in National Assembly against the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, which was unanimously adopted by the house

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 22nd, 2025) The National Assembly unanimously passed a resolution declaring India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty as an act of war.

The National Assembly session was chaired by Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq. At the start of the session, opposition member Iqbal Afridi pointed out the lack of quorum which resulted in the suspension of proceedings for fifteen minutes.

Following the question hour, Federal Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik presented the 2025 bill imposing a levy on gas-powered power plants as part of the supplementary agenda. Despite opposition resistance, the bill was approved.

According to the Gas-Powered Power Plants Bill 2025, an initial five percent levy will be imposed on private captive power plants, which will later increase to ten and then twenty percent.

Federal Minister for Water Resources Mian Moeen Wattoo presented a resolution in the National Assembly against the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, which was unanimously adopted by the house.

The resolution stated that India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty is considered by the house as a declaration of war, and the Government of Pakistan should take action against this suspension.

PTI member Iqbal Afridi said that India had been defeated before and has now resorted to terrorism through proxies, but they will be defeated in this arena as well.

Mian Khan Bugti, a National Assembly member elected from Balochistan, stated that India is involved in the Khuzdar bus attack and that they will defeat India's proxies.

PPP National Assembly member Ejaz Jakhrani said that water is life and we cannot compromise on life. He warned Modi to take heed.

In response to a call-attention notice regarding alternatives for Hajj and the quality of food for pilgrims, Federal Minister Sardar Yousaf assured the house that identified issues will be resolved.

Regarding the absence of the Islamabad-Dera Ghazi Khan Motorway, Parliamentary Secretary for Communications Gul Asghar Khan said funds will be allocated for its feasibility study in the next phase.

The National Assembly session was adjourned indefinitely.