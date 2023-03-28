UrduPoint.com

NA Defers Regular Agenda, Discusses Political & Constitutional Affairs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2023 | 08:44 PM

NA defers regular agenda, discusses political & constitutional affairs

The National Assembly on Tuesday suspended the regular agenda on the Private Members' Day and debated political situations, constitutional and legal affairs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :The National Assembly on Tuesday suspended the regular agenda on the Private Members' Day and debated political situations, constitutional and legal affairs.

Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar moved a motion for suspension of the routine agenda which was passed by the House.

The suspended agenda included 20 private members' bills, four resolutions and as many motions under Rule 259 and reports of standing committees, two amendments in the Rules of Procedures and Conduct of business in National Assembly 2007, two calling attention notices and a motion to refer a bill to the joint sitting.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also attended the sitting.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi moved a motion to debate the political situation in the country and constitutional as well legal questions.

The House passed the motion and started debate to seek guidance from the Parliament under current circumstances and challenges to the country.

Leader of the Opposition Raja Riaz Ahmad and MNAs Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani (PTI), Saleh Muhammad (PTI), Salahuddin (MQMP), Ghous Bux Khan Mahar (GDA) and Abdul Akbar Chitrali (MMAP), Nuzat Pathan (PTI), Shahida Akhtar Ali (MMAP), Javaria Zafar Aheer (PTI), Salahuddin Ayubi (MMAP) and Abdul Qadir Mandokhel (PPPP) participated in the debate.

