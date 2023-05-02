UrduPoint.com

NA Demanded Investigating Of Former CJ Son's Audio Leak

Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2023 | 09:07 PM

NA demanded investigating of former CJ son's audio leak

The National Assembly here on Tuesday passed a motion demanding constitution of a special parliamentary committee to probe an alleged audio leak of former Chief Justice 's son in which he demanded money from a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ticket holder

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :The National Assembly here on Tuesday passed a motion demanding constitution of a special parliamentary committee to probe an alleged audio leak of former Chief Justice 's son in which he demanded money from a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ticket holder.

The motion was moved by Shahida Akhtar Ali saying, "A special committee of the National Assembly should be constituted to probe the audio leak of former Chief Justice's son in which he demanded money from the ticket holder of PTI .

" The motion further said, The committee should investigate and conduct forensic analysis of the audio and interview the persons speaking in the audio." She in the motion also demanded the investigating agency to conduct an investigation of the audio. She asked the speaker National Assembly to nominated members of the committee along with its chairman.

She also demanded Terms of Reference and allocating time for the committee to complete the task .

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Money From

Recent Stories

Commissioner, DC visits Thalassemia care center

Commissioner, DC visits Thalassemia care center

14 minutes ago
 UAE Pro League organises second edition of UAE Lea ..

UAE Pro League organises second edition of UAE League Development Forum

42 minutes ago
 MoU signed to digitalize health sector Punjab

MoU signed to digitalize health sector Punjab

14 minutes ago
 NEPRA concludes public hearing into KE's generatio ..

NEPRA concludes public hearing into KE's generation tariff petition

2 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed attends inauguration of World F ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends inauguration of World FZO’s 9th Annual Internationa ..

57 minutes ago
 AI to open new avenues to youth: Governor Balochis ..

AI to open new avenues to youth: Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Kakar

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.