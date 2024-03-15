NA denounces continued Israeli aggression against people of Palestine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The National Assembly Friday unanimously passed a unanimous resolution condemning the ongoing Israeli aggression against the people of Palestine.

The resolution was moved by Pakistan Peoples Party Member of the National Assembly, Shazia Marri.

She said that all political parties in the House had signed the resolution.

The resolution recognized this day as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia and reiterated that islam is a religion of peace, tolerance, and acceptance.

“The House recognizes this day as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

It reiterates that Islam is a religion of peace, tolerance and acceptance” the resolution said.

The resolution, “categorically condemns Israel's war on Palestine, where the latest attack cost 21 lives of Palestinians standing in the line for aid during the holy month of Ramazan denounces the continued Israeli aggression, which has led to the loss of over 30,000 lives since October 7, 2023.”

It called upon the Federal government to play a more proactive role in pushing the international community to enforce a ceasefire.

