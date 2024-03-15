NA Denounces Continued Israeli Aggression Against People Of Palestine
Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2024 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The National Assembly Friday unanimously passed a unanimous resolution condemning the ongoing Israeli aggression against the people of Palestine.
The resolution was moved by Pakistan Peoples Party Member of the National Assembly, Shazia Marri.
She said that all political parties in the House had signed the resolution.
The resolution recognized this day as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia and reiterated that islam is a religion of peace, tolerance, and acceptance.
“The House recognizes this day as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.
It reiterates that Islam is a religion of peace, tolerance and acceptance” the resolution said.
The resolution, “categorically condemns Israel's war on Palestine, where the latest attack cost 21 lives of Palestinians standing in the line for aid during the holy month of Ramazan denounces the continued Israeli aggression, which has led to the loss of over 30,000 lives since October 7, 2023.”
It called upon the Federal government to play a more proactive role in pushing the international community to enforce a ceasefire.
APP/zah-sra
Recent Stories
PSL Eliminator: Islamabad United to face Quetta Gladiators today
Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m deal for coaching services
IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, enhance tax system
Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024
Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..
Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls
Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference of opinion'
Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel
Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs worth millions
Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 million square meters in Proph ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
First Ramazan Friday prayers held under strict security3 minutes ago
-
Roof collapse kills two in Hafizabad13 minutes ago
-
Police bust street criminal gang; arrest three active members23 minutes ago
-
QAU announces PBM scholarships for MS, M.Phil students23 minutes ago
-
Pak Army organizes cultural symposium in Bajaur23 minutes ago
-
HESCO detects 398 connections involved in power theft, 30 booked23 minutes ago
-
NCA offers number of professional graduate degree courses23 minutes ago
-
Consumer Right Activist a on World consumer protection day call for raising awareness, respect their ..53 minutes ago
-
Drum beating culture in Sehri still gripping citizens' attention53 minutes ago
-
ECP issues schedule of in-house polling for village & neighborhood chairmanship in 24 districts of K ..53 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 98 kg drugs in 13 operations1 hour ago
-
NA grants extension to seven Ordinances for further 120 days1 hour ago