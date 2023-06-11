NA Deputy Speaker announces compensation package for rains-storms victims

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Speaker, National Assembly, Zahid Akram Durrani here Sunday announced a huge compensation package for the victims of rains and storms incidents that would be distributed through cheques.

The compensation package was announced during his visit to District Headquarters Hospital, Bannu where 15 dead bodies and about 150 injured were brought.

He said that Rs1 million for heirs of each dead, Rs three lakh for each injured and Rs50,000 for minor wounded of the incident were announced.

Despite his busy engagement at Islamabad due to budget session, the Deputy Speaker NA said that he rushed to Bannu to oversee relief operations in the affected areas.

He said that Prime Minister have assured all out support and assistance to the rains and storms victims.

The Deputy Speaker said that he was in close contact with NDMA and PDMA. He said that Rs40 billion were released to Deputy Commissioner Bannu for relief and rehabilitation operations of the affected population.

He said revenue staff would collect demages data at union and tehsil councils level so that no affectee could be deprived of compensation.