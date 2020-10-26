NA Deputy Speaker demands to recall Pakistani envoy from Paris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri said the entire world was anguished over the publication of the blasphemous caricatures in France which had hurt the sentiments of Muslim Ummah.

Speaking here in National Assembly just before end of the proceedings, he said that the government and the Parliament of Pakistan strongly condemned such acts. Deputy Speaker demanded the government to immediately recall Ambassador of Pakistan to France.