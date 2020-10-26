UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NA Deputy Speaker Demands To Recall Pakistani Envoy From Paris

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 11:10 PM

NA Deputy Speaker demands to recall Pakistani envoy from Paris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri said the entire world was anguished over the publication of the blasphemous caricatures in France which had hurt the sentiments of Muslim Ummah.

Speaking here in National Assembly just before end of the proceedings, he said that the government and the Parliament of Pakistan strongly condemned such acts. Deputy Speaker demanded the government to immediately recall Ambassador of Pakistan to France.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly World Parliament France Muslim Government

Recent Stories

&#039;The Football Centre&#039; launched in Dubai ..

1 hour ago

&#039;Live Our Heritage Festival&#039; returns to ..

2 hours ago

UAE is presenting message of peace to world, to wo ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Development Fund supports Sudan with US$ ..

2 hours ago

Public Prosecution prohibits endangering mental, p ..

3 hours ago

UAE’s 20by2020 Initiative brings life-changing w ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.