NA Deputy Speaker Discusses Political, Constitutional Matters With Punjab Governor

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 07:30 PM

NA deputy speaker discusses political, constitutional matters with Punjab governor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri called on Punjab Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and discussed political and constitutional matters at Governor's House, here on Tuesday.

The governor said during the meeting that the dream of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to overthrow the government would never comer true, adding that political opponents wanted to create chaos to halt the country's development. He said the government would not retreat even an inch on its stand against corruption.

Chaudhry Sarwar said all political allies including the Pakistan Muslim League-quaid (PML-Q) stand by the government. He said the election would not be held before 2023, adding that people had given a five-year mandate to the PTI government and the opposition must wait for the next election.

Sarwar said people would not be part of any anti-government campaign, adding that enemies of Pakistan wanted to destabilise the country but they would not be allowed to succeed.

The Punjab governor said elimination of corruption, indiscriminate and transparent accountability was essential for the nation.

Pakistan is moving in the right direction. He said economic indicators are positive and a Naya Pakistan is emerging under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said country's economic growth is being recognized by international organizations today. He said government is taking practical steps to strengthen national institutions and government institutions are taking practical steps to control inflation.

Ch Sarwar said agenda of the opposition was nothing but chaos and disorder, adding that the PDM parties were pursuing their self-interests. He said no compromise will be made on the elimination of corruption and ensuring transparency.

NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri said there is no threat to the government from the opposition's rallies, adding that the government is strengthening all institutions including Parliament and it, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran khan, will lead the country to real development and prosperity by ridding it of all problems.

