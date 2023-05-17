NA Deputy Speaker emphasises strengthening Pak-Azerbaijan ties,pays tribute to Heydar Aliyev

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

National Assembly Deputy Speaker, Zahid Akram Durrani, paid tribute to the National Leader of Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev and emphasized the strengthening of Pak-Azerbaijan ties during his address at the special session of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Baku

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ):National Assembly Deputy Speaker, Zahid Akram Durrani, paid tribute to the National Leader of Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev and emphasized the strengthening of Pak-Azerbaijan ties during his address at the special session of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Baku.

The session, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev's birth, witnessed the convergence of esteemed guests, parliamentarians, and international representatives.

Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani expressed his profound gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to him and his delegation. Recognizing the rich history and vibrant culture of Baku, he highlighted the significance of addressing such a dynamic and forward-looking audience.

Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani conveyed warm greetings and good wishes from the people of Pakistan, emphasizing the deep-rooted friendship between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

He acknowledges the exceptional contributions of Heydar Aliyev, to the progress and development of his country. Heydar Aliyev's visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to his people were emphasized by Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani. He highlighted the National Leader's instrumental role in steering Azerbaijan towards progress and prosperity, fortifying its economy, and establishing an efficient public administration.

The Deputy Speaker acknowledged Heydar Aliyev's remarkable efforts in securing Azerbaijan's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, expressing profound gratitude for his invaluable contributions.

Heydar Aliyev's enduring legacy was recognized as a guiding force that continues to shape Azerbaijan's future.

Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani commended the significant strides made by Azerbaijan under the leadership of Heydar Aliyev, emphasizing its transformation into a modern, prosperous, and dynamic nation.

He underscored Pakistan's commitment to achieving similar successes in its journey towards progress and development.

Recognizing the potential for collaboration, Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani highlighted the shared cultural heritage, common values, and strategic location that serve as foundations for robust Pak-Azerbaijan ties. He emphasized the need for bilateral cooperation in diverse fields, including trade and investment, energy, tourism, education, and people-to-people exchanges.

In addition, Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani underscored the importance of regional peace and stability. He called for enhanced cooperation and collaboration between Pakistan and Azerbaijan to address the challenges and opportunities of the present era. By working together, both nations can contribute to a more peaceful, prosperous, and secure future for their respective countries and the wider region.

Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani concluded his address by inviting attendees to draw inspiration from Heydar Aliyev's vision, leadership, and commitment to progress and development. He expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and extended his wishes for a fruitful and productive gathering.