NA Deputy Speaker gets angry over PPP leader, bans his entry for current session

(@fidahassanain)

Qasim Khan Suri got infuriated after PPP leader Agha Rafih Ullah repeatedly interfered into the ongoing session for last two days, ordered security officials to take him out from the NA and banned his entry for the current session.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 28th, 2020) National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri got infuriated over PPP leader Agha Rafih Ullah for repeatedly interfering into ongoing session of the assembly.

The Deputy Speaker ordered the security of the National Assembly to take MNA Agha Rafih Ullah out from the National Assembly and banned his entry for the entire ongoing session.

The video of the NA Deputy Speaker went viral on social media.

According to the reports, The deputy speaker banned his entry into the National Assembly for ongoing session just because of his repeated interference into the session continuously for last two days.