NA Deputy Speaker Inaugurates Law College, Pharmacy Department

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2023 | 03:20 PM

NA Deputy Speaker inaugurates law college, pharmacy department

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani on Tuesday inaugurated a law college and pharmacy department which was a long standing demand of the area.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, he said that these departments would greatly facilitate students of the area who earlier had to go to DIkhan or Peshawar universities and now they could get the same quality education amid all academic facilities.

He also expressed gratitude to chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr Mukhtiar who readily agreed and ensured the opening of the two key departments in the university.

He said that a total Rs 1825 million would be spent to construct separate buildings for the departments equipped with all required facilities.

He also appealed to the Bannu Bar Council to come forward and play a role in making the Law College a great learning institution.

He said that it would be built in close proximity to district courts so that students could conveniently get practical experience while pursuing a degree of law.

In a welcome address, Vice Chancellor University of Science and Technology, Bannu Prof. Dr Khair-uz-Zaman highlighted achievements of the varsity with regard to its role in imparting quality education to students.

He also appreciated the role of the teaching faculty of the university, saying they were doing a wonderful job by gearing up students for meeting the modern day's challenges.

He said that university was a great seat of learning for the area, moulding its students into good citizens and those who graduated from the university were effectively contributing their services for national development.

He also said that opening of the pharmacy department would help produce a well-trained workforce to assist doctors and boost the government's efforts to provide quality health-care services to people.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of students, teaching faculty, lawyers community, senior officials of the university's administration.

