UrduPoint.com

NA Deputy Speaker Inaugurates NADRA Office In Bannu

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2023 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :National Assembly, Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani, inaugurated a state-of-the-art NADRA office in a bid to facilitate the residents of Tehsil Marian in Bannu District and bring solace in the lives of the people of Bannu and adjoining areas.

During his visit, Durrani reviewed various departments of the National Database and Registration Authority office and was briefed by the NADRA staff on how it functions.

Deputy Speaker Durrani also pledged to make Bannu a model district and stressed that there would be no compromise on the uplift and development of Bannu, and his goal was to make it a model district.

The deputy speaker recognized the important roles played by the Federal Government and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) in the construction and development of Bannu and adjoining areas.

Provincial Minister Hamid Shah was also present on this occasion, accompanying Deputy Speaker Durrani.

