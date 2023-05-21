UrduPoint.com

NA Deputy Speaker, Pakistan Envoy To Russia Discuss Matters About Business Community, Students

Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2023 | 05:10 PM

NA Deputy Speaker, Pakistan Envoy to Russia discuss matters about business community, students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani Pakistan Ambassador to Russia Shafqat Khan have discussed ways and means to promote bilateral and parliamentary ties with Russia and matters about Pakistani visitors, business community and students among others.

Deputy Speaker Durrani while visiting the Pakistan embassy in Russia expressed his satisfaction with the performance of the embassy staff and commended their dedicated efforts, said a news release received here.

He particularly emphasized the need to streamline and expedite the visa processing procedures for Pakistani visitors and students.

Recognizing the importance of facilitating educational opportunities, Durrani instructed the embassy staff to diligently look after the affairs of Pakistani students studying in Russian universities, ensuring their welfare and academic progress.

In addition, the Deputy Speaker Durrani Ambassador to explore potential avenues of cooperation between Pakistan and Russia, with a specific focus on the energy sector.

Recognizing the significance of energy as a crucial component of national development, Durrani emphasized the need for enhanced collaboration to harness the full potential of bilateral energy resources.

Ambassador Shafqat Khan appreciated Deputy Speaker Durrani's genuine concern for the welfare of the Pakistani diaspora in Russia. He assured the Deputy Speaker of the embassy's full commitment to extending support and cooperation to Pakistani nationals visiting Russia.

Ambassador Khan further expressed his determination to strengthen the existing ties between the two countries, fostering a relationship based on mutual respect and shared objectives.

This meeting between Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani and Ambassador Shafqat Khan serves as a testament to the continued efforts of Pakistan to deepen its bilateral relations with Russia and promote collaboration across various sectors.

Both parties are committed to exploring new opportunities and avenues of cooperation to further strengthen the ties between the two nations.

