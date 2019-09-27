UrduPoint.com
NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri Deseated

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 03:07 PM

Election tribunal while declaring the election in Baluchistan constituency NA 265 as null and void has ordered Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold re-elections

Quetta (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th September, 2019) Election tribunal while declaring the election in Baluchistan constituency NA 265 as null and void has ordered Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold re-elections.Election tribunal took up the case filed by Nawabzada Lashkari against deputy speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri for hearing on Friday.During the course of hearing, election tribunal judge justice Abdullah Baloch while giving judgment in the light of the report of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has declared deputy speaker National Assembly disqualified .Election tribunal has ordered Election Commission of Pakistan to hold re-elections in NA 265 of Baluchistan constituency.

Nawabzada Lashkari Raisani of BNP while challenging the success of deputy speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri from NA265 had filed a plea against him for investigation of rigging.Lashkari Raisani took the plea that 1,14,000 votes were cast in NA 265 out of which only 50,000 votes were declared in order while through rigging 64,000 fake votes were castHearing of this case was continuing since the last one year in the election tribunal.NADRA has also submitted a biometric report of votes in the tribunal.

