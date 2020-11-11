UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri Visits CM's Complaint Cell

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 05:13 PM

NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri visits CM's Complaint Cell

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri on Wednesday visited the Chief Minister's Complaint Cell office and reviewed steps being taken for facilitating people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri on Wednesday visited the Chief Minister's Complaint Cell office and reviewed steps being taken for facilitating people.

Vice Chairman CM Complaint Cell Nasir Suleiman briefed the deputy speaker about performance of the cell.

The officers concerned were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

National Assembly Chief Minister Nasir

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Bahraini ..

1 minute ago

UAE leaders congratulate Polish President on Indep ..

1 minute ago

ADNOC launches Virtual Energy Centre

1 minute ago

Babar Azam is just six point-away from Dawid Malan ..

4 minutes ago

At least four injured in IED blast in a non-Muslim ..

12 minutes ago

Welsh trade delegation attends virtual ADIPEC 2020

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.