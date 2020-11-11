National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri on Wednesday visited the Chief Minister's Complaint Cell office and reviewed steps being taken for facilitating people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri on Wednesday visited the Chief Minister's Complaint Cell office and reviewed steps being taken for facilitating people.

Vice Chairman CM Complaint Cell Nasir Suleiman briefed the deputy speaker about performance of the cell.

The officers concerned were also present on the occasion.