Open Menu

NA Deputy Speaker Refers Four Bills To Concerned Committees

Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2024 | 12:20 PM

NA Deputy Speaker refers four bills to concerned committees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) The Deputy Speaker National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah has referred four bills to the concerned committee including the Civil Servnet Amendment Bill 2024 which was introduced by Sahibzada Sibghatullah and two other bills were introduced by Shaista Pevaiz Malik ( The Islamabad Healthcare Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2024)' and (The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

Ms Shaista Pervaiz proposed amendment to the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (Amendment) Bill to provide speedy justice to the people, besides tightening rules to allow the practice of physiotherapy to only qualified persons.

She quoted the example of the Islamabad murder case where Zahir Jaffer, a mentally ill physiotherapist murdered a girl Noor Muqaddam. The parents of Noor still were in search of justice.

Another bill introduced by Ms Aliya Kamran was referred to the National Assembly Committee on Rules of Procedures and Conduct of Business. The bill pertains to amend sub-rulc(5) of rule 293 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly, 2007.

Dr Zulfikar Bhatti also presented a report on The Nippon Institute of Advanced Sciences Bill, 2024 in the House on behalf chairman of the committee Azim Uddin Zahid.

Related Topics

Pakistan Murder Islamabad National Assembly Business Pakistan Medical And Dental Council

Recent Stories

'I'm single now,': Arjun Kapoor confirms split wit ..

'I'm single now,': Arjun Kapoor confirms split with Malaika

29 seconds ago
 Fakhar Zaman parts ways with player agent

Fakhar Zaman parts ways with player agent

11 minutes ago
 Petroleum prices expected to drop in Pakistan from ..

Petroleum prices expected to drop in Pakistan from Nov 1

22 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2024

3 hours ago
 No immediate constitutional amendments under consi ..

No immediate constitutional amendments under consideration: Dr Shezra

13 hours ago
 Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice t ..

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan

13 hours ago
Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab St ..

Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab Stadium, Alhamra Cultural Comple ..

13 hours ago
 957 arrested, 1,245 cases registered over smog-rel ..

957 arrested, 1,245 cases registered over smog-related incidents this year

13 hours ago
 Multi-Sectoral Action Plan made more effective for ..

Multi-Sectoral Action Plan made more effective for smog control

13 hours ago
 Death sentence awarded to four cops

Death sentence awarded to four cops

13 hours ago
 PTI lacks direction, purpose, urged to assess its ..

PTI lacks direction, purpose, urged to assess its four-year performance

13 hours ago
 CM Maryam meets PML-N lawmakers in Hafizabad

CM Maryam meets PML-N lawmakers in Hafizabad

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan