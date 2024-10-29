NA Deputy Speaker Refers Four Bills To Concerned Committees
Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2024 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) The Deputy Speaker National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah has referred four bills to the concerned committee including the Civil Servnet Amendment Bill 2024 which was introduced by Sahibzada Sibghatullah and two other bills were introduced by Shaista Pevaiz Malik ( The Islamabad Healthcare Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2024)' and (The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (Amendment) Bill, 2024.
Ms Shaista Pervaiz proposed amendment to the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (Amendment) Bill to provide speedy justice to the people, besides tightening rules to allow the practice of physiotherapy to only qualified persons.
She quoted the example of the Islamabad murder case where Zahir Jaffer, a mentally ill physiotherapist murdered a girl Noor Muqaddam. The parents of Noor still were in search of justice.
Another bill introduced by Ms Aliya Kamran was referred to the National Assembly Committee on Rules of Procedures and Conduct of Business. The bill pertains to amend sub-rulc(5) of rule 293 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly, 2007.
Dr Zulfikar Bhatti also presented a report on The Nippon Institute of Advanced Sciences Bill, 2024 in the House on behalf chairman of the committee Azim Uddin Zahid.
