NA Deputy Speaker Seeks Report From IGP Into F-9 Park Incident

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2023 | 11:28 PM

Deputy Speaker of National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani on Monday directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad to take not only action against the culprits involved in the sexual assault of a girl in F-9 Park but also submit a report to the House within 24 hours

Giving a ruling, the Deputy Speaker remarked that such heinous acts could not be tolerated and there was a need to take stern action against all those involved in the incident.

Earlier, speaking on a point of order, Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali and Mohsin Dawar sought the Deputy Speaker's ruling on the tragic incident.

Maulana Chitrali while condemning the incident, said that F-9 Park was situated in a sensitive area and questioned government's security mechanism.

A young girl was sexually assaulted in F-9 park by armed persons, he said.

Mohsin Dawar while deploring the incident said it was a very unfortunate incident.

He said the interior minister should brief the house on the tragic incident.

