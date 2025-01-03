NA Deputy Speaker Shares Grief Over Demise Of Bukhari’s Wife
Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) National Assembly Deputy Speaker Syed Mir Ghulam Mustafa Shah on Friday conveyed his profound sorrow and sympathy over the passing of the wife of former Senate Chairman Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari.
In his condolence message to Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, the deputy speaker expressed his heartfelt sympathy over the passing of his wife, describing her death as an irreplaceable loss and a profound shock to the grieving family.
“I share the sorrow and grief of the family during this difficult time,” said the deputy speaker, offering his deepest condolences to the bereaved.
Deputy Speaker also prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the deceased a high rank in Jannah and to bestow patience upon the family to endure this immense loss.
