NA deputy speaker visits industrial units in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :-:National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri Sunday visited several leading industrial units here and witnessed production process of sports goods and surgical instruments.

He also witnessed the international standard craftsmanship of the Sialkot-based artisans as well. He said that there was no doubt that the Sialkot exporters had a great potential to explore and capture the international trade markets by exporting their diversified traditional and non-traditional export products.

Qasim Khan Suri highly hailed the pivotal role of Sialkot exporters in strengthening the national economy by earning foreign exchange to the tune of US$2.5 billion annually.

Earlier, the deputy speaker visited the residence of Chaudhry Ehsanullah on his death anniversary at Jang Mor-Chaprar near Sialkot and offered condolences.

Provincial Minister for Special education Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq, central PTI leader Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and local PTI leaders were also present.