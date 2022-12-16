The grand mother of National Assembly Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani and mother of the leader of the opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Akram Khan Durrani died on Friday.

The funeral prayer of the deceased would be offered on Saturday (December 17) at Ziyad Akram Durrani sports Complex, Bannu.